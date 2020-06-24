Will Smith, Warner Bros sued for movie on Serena and Venus Williams' father

Hollywood star Will Smith and production house Warner Bros., are in trouble as they were gearing to start work on Serena and Venus Williams’ father, Richard. Funnily, King Richard is being served in the courts today thanks to a multi-million-dollar breach of contract lawsuit.

The complaint registered states: “This case presents an unfortunate and tawdry situation: the cold and calculating misappropriation and interference with Plaintiffs’ intellectual property,” says the seven claim complaint from TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multi Media.

The case has been filed against Will Smith’s loan out company and Warner Bros, among others.

According to the plaintiff’s claim, Will Smith and company bought the rights for Williams’ book for a mere $10,000 three years ago. However, these rights involved limited power of attorney for “purposes of dealing with film and media rights for his book.”

The film would have been directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.