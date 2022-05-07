Will Smith film 'Emancipation' pushed reportedly following Oscar's slap controversy

Looks like, Will Smith still has to face a lot for his controversial Chris Rock's Oscar slapgate. Smith, who has faced a major backlash over his slap and has been banned from the Academy for 10 years, may now face a delay in his most awaited upcoming film 'Emancipation'.



Backed by Apple and Smith's production house, the movie was set to land in theatres later this year, but now as per the Variety, the makers are planning to postpone the movie to the next year.

While there is no official date announced but as per the inside sources via Variety, who said, “it’s the unspoken truth” that the drama will not release this year. As per variety, the same source also revealed that internal discussions are going on for the film's release.

There's no official announcement by the studio yet.

Although, there has been a high buzz for the movie that it could create a major buzz in the next year's award season and could add some prestigious trophies to Apple's bag next year, as well. This will be his first project post the Oscar slap controversy.

Antoine Fuqua's directorial movie is in the post-production and has earlier faced several halts, including the shifting of movie production from Georgia.



The movie is written by Bill Collage and also stars Ben Foster. As per Variety, the movie tells the story of a runaway slave who tries to escape his plantation owners.



Meanwhile, Smith, who has been away from the spotlight following Oscar's slap gate was recently spotted in Mumbai, India.