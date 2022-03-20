Will Butler announces his departure from the band Arcade Fire after 18 years

Will Butler's time with indie rock band Arcade Fire is over.



On Friday (March 19), the musician announced to his fans that he has left the rock band after 18 years.



“Hi friends — I've left Arcade Fire,” Butler — who’s the younger brother of frontman Win Butler and was part of the Arcade Fire since the group’s debut full-length album, 'Funeral'.



“I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete,” the multi-instrumentalist and songwriter clarified. “There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed — and the band has changed — over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.”



His update continued, “I’m working on a new record; booking some shows this summer. I’m working on music for a David Adjmi play (which is so good). A few other projects percolating.”



“Thank you to anyone who’s come out to AF shows, or bought a record, or loves our music. It’s meaningful to be part of your lives. Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists, and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years. The band are still my friends and family,” he said.



“I’ll be around! See you around!” Will concluded his message.



Butler joined Arcade Fire in late 2003 after Brendan Reed departed from the group.



He has also contributed to every band's album, which includes 'Funeral' (2004), 'Neon Bible (2007), 'The Suburbs' (2010) and others. In 2014, Butler received an Academy Award nomination for his work on the original score of the 2013 film 'Her'.

