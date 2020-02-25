Will Arnett, girlfriend Alessandra Brawn expecting first child together

Actor Will Arnett and his girlfriend Alessandra Brawn are set to welcome their first child together.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Arnett and Brawn, the former CEO of clothing brand Chapel, reportedly began dating last year.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in September.

This will be Arnett's third child. He shares two sons, Archie, 11, and Abel, nine, with ex-wife, actor-comedienne Amy Poehler.

Brawn also has a son from her previous marriage to restaurateur Jon Neidich.