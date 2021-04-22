Whoopi Goldberg is writing a superhero script with an old Black woman as the protagonist

Legendary actress Whoopi Goldberg is writing her own superhero story. The 65-year old Oscar winning actress recently revealed that she is at present penning a script for an original superhero film which has an older Black woman as the main protagonist.



"Since I was a little kid, I’ve been obsessed with superheroes," Goldberg told the Variety. "They’re all saving the earth all the time. But do you know who’s really going to save the earth? Old Black women."



According the Goldberg, her central character acquires superhuman powers and teaches herself how to control and use them.



Goldberg is already among the busiest in showbiz. The star is all set to reprise her role as the Las Vegas showgirl-turned-nun Deloris Van Cartier in 'Sister Act 3' for Disney+, which Goldberg will produce with Tyler Perry.



She is also producing 'The Emmett Till Story' and is gearing up to return as Guinan on 'Star Trek: Picard.'



Goldberg may have multiple projects on her plate but the actress is still not ready to give up her job at 'The View' which she co-hosts.

"I’m there until I don’t think I can do it anymore, but I’m not there yet," she said. "As long as they allow me to do both (acting and hosting), I can do it. The minute they say, ‘No, you can’t,’ then I have to figure out what to do."