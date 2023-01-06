Who was Joan Sydney, Neighbours and A Country Practice star who died at 83?

The British-Australian actress was well-known for her parts in Neighbours and A Country Practice, two popular soaps. Sally-Anne Upton, a friend and fellow performer of Sydney, announced her passing on Facebook. Taking to Facebook she wrote, “My darling colleague & longtime friend Joan Sydney passed away peacefully last Wednesday (29 Dec 2022) and I want to pay tribute to her."

“I am relieved for you, that you are now released and with your sister Maggie and darling friend Annie in spirit again, up their together ‘Dirty Dusting’. Thank you for all you have taught me, love, friendship, many memories shared that will be treasured forever. RIP DARLING JOAN," she wrote. She said as per the wishes of Joan Sydney, the actress will be buried privately and there will be no funeral ceremony or memorial to attend.

Who was Joan Sydney?

Sydney was born in London and raised in Wales. She made her debut on film in the 1957 version of the play When We Are Married. She moved to Australia in 1965 and stayed there the remainder of her life. Sydney rose to fame in the 1980s for her portrayal of the obstinate matron Margaret Sloan in the Australian serial opera A Country Practice.