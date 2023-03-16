Who is Aman Dhaliwal? Punjabi actor who got stabbed at a gym in America
Story highlights
Aman is a well-known face of the Punjabi film industry. He has worked in movies like Ajj De Ranjhe, Saka – The Martyrs of Nankana Sahib, DSP Dev, and Qissa Panjab among others.
Aman is a well-known face of the Punjabi film industry. He has worked in movies like Ajj De Ranjhe, Saka – The Martyrs of Nankana Sahib, DSP Dev, and Qissa Panjab among others.
Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal was attacked by an unidentified man in America when he was working out at the gym. The CCTV footage of the shocking incident shows an assailant holding Aman at knifepoint as he threatens the other gym members. The actor has sustained multiple injuries across his body.
The shocking incident took place at the Planet Fitness gym in Grand Oaks, California, US around 9:20 am. In the video, a man, wearing a sea-green colour jacket, can be seen entering the gym with the knife and attacking the actor with his knife as he shouts for the water. Later in the video, the injured actor hits the man back and pushes him to the ground when the other people present at the gym rush towards the actor for his aid.
Aman is currently in the hospital and has sustained serious injuries across the torso, hands and face. A picture of Aman covered with bandages is done around on the internet.
Watch the video here:
Famous actor Aman Dhaliwal, who has worked in Punjabi and Hindi films, has been fatally attacked in America. The attack took place when he was exercising in the gym.— Parmeet Bidowali (@ParmeetBidowali) March 16, 2023
An assailant entered the gym armed with a knife and launched an attack. pic.twitter.com/4CgtTYJB3y
The video of the gym was shared by the Twitter handle of Parmeet Bidowali. Sharing the video, he wrote, , ''The famous actor Aman Dhaliwal, who has worked in Punjabi and Hindi films, has been fatally attacked in America. The attack took place when he was exercising in the gym. An assailant entered the gym armed with a knife and launched an attack.”
Who is Aman Dhaliwal?
Aman is a well-known face of the Punjabi film industry. He has worked in movies like Ajj De Ranjhe, Saka – The Martyrs of Nankana Sahib, DSP Dev, and Qissa Panjab among others.
For the unversed, he has also worked in various Bollywood films also, like Hrithik Roshan's Jodha Akbar. Born in the Mansa city of Punjab, India, Aman started his career as a model while he was studying in Delhi, India.