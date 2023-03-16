Who is Aman Dhaliwal? Punjabi actor who got stabbed at a gym in America

Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal was attacked by an unidentified man in America when he was working out at the gym. The CCTV footage of the shocking incident shows an assailant holding Aman at knifepoint as he threatens the other gym members. The actor has sustained multiple injuries across his body.



The shocking incident took place at the Planet Fitness gym in Grand Oaks, California, US around 9:20 am. In the video, a man, wearing a sea-green colour jacket, can be seen entering the gym with the knife and attacking the actor with his knife as he shouts for the water. Later in the video, the injured actor hits the man back and pushes him to the ground when the other people present at the gym rush towards the actor for his aid.



Aman is currently in the hospital and has sustained serious injuries across the torso, hands and face. A picture of Aman covered with bandages is done around on the internet.



Watch the video here: