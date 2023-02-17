When Yami Gautam wanted to quit films and do farming like Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Yami Gautam began her acting career with TV in 2008. She bagged her first Hindi film after working in regional film industries. It was in 2010 when she featured in her first film, Ullasa Uthsaha, followed by her debut in a Punjabi movie and then a Telugu film in 2011.

With a humble start, she ventured into Hindi films and soon became popular for her charismatic presence on the big screen. This translated to stardom but Yami, all this while, kept a low profile. She was apparently never comfortable socialising for work. In a recent interview, Yami revealed that she wanted to quit films just like Sushant Singh Rajput and take up farming as a profession. She also felt there was an unsaid pressure to socialise and network at Bollywood parties, if you wanted to chart the ladders of success.

In the said interview, Yami Gautam told the portal, “This city tests you and breaks you. There was this time in my life — I have a piece of land in Himachal Pradesh, and I thought that I would take up farming, if this film does not work.” “I told my mother if this film does not work, I would just come back. I am happy with acting and roles, but the process tests you — the people, the process, and the unspoken culture, notions,” she said.

Yami also spoke of the networking that was expected of all actors. "Why do you have to tell people you are a good actor? But for the longest time I was told to network, and socialise. This isn’t bad, but there are people like me who aren’t comfortable. Why should I go to a party to make a conversation just to get work? If you like it, go ahead — I am not judging”, said Yami.

The actress also revealed that many of her contemporaries complain about the same parties and networking pressure in the industry. However, they would still show up at the same place.