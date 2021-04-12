When Olivia Rodrigo found out driving 'isn’t all fun and games'

'Drivers License' singer Olivia Rodrigo has hit another milestone- getting what is likely to be her very first parking ticket.

The young singer-songwriter found herself with a City of Los Angeles parking violation notice and shared that moment with her fans via an Instagram Story on Sunday (April 11).





“damn this driving s— isnt all fun and games,” she quipped in a a captioned for the snapshot.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Rodrigo’s runaway hit single had become the first song to surpass 1 billion global streams in 2021, according to figures from MRC Data.

She recently released the new single 'Deja Vu,' and her debut studio album is scheduled to arrive on May 21.