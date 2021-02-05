When Chelsea Handler met Woody Allen & Soon-Yi at Jeffrey Epstein's dinner party

Chelsea Handler recently recalled meeting Woody Allen and Soon-Yi many years ago at late financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's famous dinner party. Among the attendees were, Prince Andrew, Charlie Rose, Woody Allen, and Chelsea Handler, who’s now speaking out about her “awkward” experience.



On Rob Lowe’s podcast, Handler described the evening she spent in their company: who was there, what was said, and her very awkward interaction with Woody Allen.

“I did go to dinner at Jeffrey Epstein’s house. I didn’t know who Jeffrey Epstein was,” Handler tells Lowe. “I went with Katie Couric. Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn were there. Charlie Rose was there. Oh yeah, Prince Andrew was there with — no, with no one. He was there with Jeffrey Epstein.”

Handler says she was at the party “not for very long” and that this is the only time she ever met Epstein: “I’ve never been onto the private island, I’ve never been on his plane. I’ve met him one time and that was the time.”

Handler’s primary awkwardness came from an exchange with Allen and Previn, who famously began their relationship while Previn was in the care of adoptive mother (and Allen’s ex) Mia Farrow.

“I asked Woody Allen how he and Soon-Yi met and that was when I left,” she says. “I really was curious, I had forgotten for a moment and so I asked them what I would ask any other couple — but as it came out of my mouth I knew that it was too late and I was like ‘oh.'”

“He loved it,” she added. “Soon-Yi, I don’t think she heard it, but Katie looked at me and she’s like, ‘let’s go.'”