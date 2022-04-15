What's the secret of PM Narendra Modi's anti-aging? Grammy Winner Ricky Kej ask

Earlier this month on Grammys night, every Indian felt proud as the country's musician Ricky Kej won the prestigious trophy for the second time. Now, weeks after Kej has returned to the country and met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Grammy trophy.



PM Modi applauded Kej for his enthusiasm for music and also shared a few photos from their meeting. ''Happy to have met you @rickykej! Your passion and enthusiasm for music keep getting even stronger. Best wishes for your future endeavours,'' he tweeted.

However, Kej who previously met PM Modi in 2015, the year when he won his first trophy, asked him the secret of his 'anti-ageing'.

Sharing a collage, he wrote, ''7-year challenge!! Pic 1: 2015 when I won my 1st Grammy Pic 2: 2022 when I won 2nd Grammy Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji looks EXACTLY the same.. but I have aged a lot :-) hahahaha. What is your secret sir?? @PMOIndia.''



The one photo is from their first meeting when Rej won his first trophy and the second one is from this year.



At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Rej won the award in the Best New Age Album category along with the drummer of the British rock band 'The Police' Stewart Copeland for `Devine Tides'.