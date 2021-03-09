'What Yoongi Wants Yoongi Gets' chants ARMY as BTS gears up to perform at 2021 Grammys 

BTS Suga Photograph:( Twitter )
The 2021 Grammys is special for BTS in more ways than one. The band of seven has bagged its first-ever nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song 'Dynamite'. e
On Monday, the Recording Academy announced the list of performers at the Grammys 2021 ceremony. The show, which is scheduled to take place on March 14, will mark K-pop band BTS' first solo performance after the band took part in the star-studded Old Town Road package last year.
Needless to say, the fans of BTS, popularly known as ARMY, are extremely excited about the upcoming performance.
Many on Twitter recalled the times that one of the members - Suga- had admitted that performing at the Grammys was one of his dreams. Many chanted "What Yoongi Wants Yoongi Gets," as they expressed excitement on the news.
WE 👏 ARE 👏 COUNTING 👏 THE 👏 DAYS! #GRAMMYs https://t.co/tSKi9LpO9L— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021
Last year they went to the Grammys to sing people's songs ... and this year they're going to sing the song themselves 😭🥺— didinayu (@didinayu7) March 8, 2021
WHAT YOONGI WANTS YOONGI GETS.. and now i believe that all yoongi's words come true one by one#GrammyPerformerBTS @BTS_twt
TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK pic.twitter.com/1IrMOSI5ke
HAPPY BIRTHDAY YOONGI! Can't wait to see you guys perform at the grammy. Well, what yoongi wants, yoongi gets. 😼#BTSGrammyPerformers pic.twitter.com/DdEkTBJgcA— ASTRIDD (@a_strid1) March 8, 2021
BTS ARE NOW CONFIRMED TO PERFORM ON GRAMMYS FINALLY THEIR WISH COMES TRUE WHAT YOONGI WANTS YOONGI GETS "TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAMWORK" LETS ALL HAVE A GROUP HUG BTS ARMYs😭#BTSGrammyPerformers #Dynamite #BTSPavedTheWay#BTSHistoryMakers pic.twitter.com/b4It4XDwb0— kathhh💜 (@kath_39) March 8, 2021
IM CRYING RN THEYRE GETTING A SOLO PERFORMER THEY DID IT 😭😭😭 IM SO HAPPY 💜💜💜— ᴮᴱ𝓗𝓸𝓫𝓲𝓬𝓸𝓻𝓮 ⁷ ⟭⟬ (@sisyouthot) March 8, 2021
The song is nominated alongside Justin Bieber and Quavo's 'Intentions', Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's 'Rain on Me', Taylor Swift and Bon Iver's 'Exile', and J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy's 'Un Día' (One Day).
The song is nominated alongside Justin Bieber and Quavo’s 'Intentions', Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's 'Rain on Me', Taylor Swift and Bon Iver's 'Exile', and J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy’s 'Un Día' (One Day).
Other artists who are set to perform at the 2021 Grammys include Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, Black Pumas, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone, and Roddy Ricch.