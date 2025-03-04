Adam Sandler made a surprise entrance at the Oscars this year as he ditched a regular suit and tie combination for a pair of blue sweatshirt and basketball shorts. The actor looked uber casual as he sat during the Oscars ceremony and featured in host Conan O’Brien’s opening monologue. Taking a stock of the situation, Conan teased Adam for his choice of clothing and asked why he was dressed so casually.

Conan roasted him and said, “Adam, what are you wearing? You’re dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 a.m.”

Adam Sandler's reply to Conan's roasting

To this, Adam Sandler replied, “Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up. I like the way I look. Because I’m a good person. I don’t care about what I wear and what I don’t wear. My snazzy gym shorts and fluffy sweatshirt offend you so much that you had to mock me in front my peers!”

The segment then saw Adam Sandler deciding to leave the Oscars ceremony but not before yelling one nominee’s name – Timothee Chalamat.

He yelled, “Chalamet!” into Timothée Chalamet’s ear alongwith a big hug.

Best Actor winner Adrien Brody breaks longest Oscars speech record

Adam Sandler crashed the Oscars

On the way out, Sandler also invited everyone in the room to “a game of five-on-five basketball at Veteran Park tonight.

O’Brien opened the ceremony with a monologue that saw him touching on multiple honourees– from Demi Moore to the controversy around Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón’s offensive social media posts.

He also said, “Little fact for you: Anora uses the F-word 479 times.”

“That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist.” O’Brien added.

