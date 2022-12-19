What did Kate Middleton gift Prince Harry one Christmas?

The royal family will have a difficult Christmas as the late Queen, who died away earlier this year, will undoubtedly be missed the most. The Sussex family will also be missing this year's celebrations. The children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet, will remain in California rather than go to the Sandringham estate of the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles next week.

Amid this, news of what Kate Middleton gifted Prince Harry one Christmas when he was unmarried is becoming the talk of the town. One year, his sister-in-law Kate is thought to have given him a joke gift that was a bit weird, but was well received. It happened before Harry and Meghan started dating, and Harry was single after a succession of prominent romances. So what exactly did Kate give him as a gift? It was a kit for "growing your own girlfriend."