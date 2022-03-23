'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler named as a presenter at 2022 Oscars after not being invited

The Academy is doing damage control. Days after 'West Side Story' actress Rachel Zegler revealed that she had not received an invite to attend the Oscar awards ceremony on March 27, the Academy has extended an invite to Zegler and made her a presenter.



The invite to present comes after Zegler took to Instagram on Saturday to share a bunch of photos recapping the last few months and revealed that she wasn't given a ticket to attend the 94th Academy Awards.



"A quarter of the year well spent," Zegler captioned the post, which saw the 'West Side Story' star working, enjoying some downtime and attending several awards shows in her finest evening wear.



When a fan commented, 'Can't wait to see what you’ll be wearing on Oscar night,' Zelger replied, "I'm not invited, so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel."



Helmed by Steven Spielberg, 'West Side Story' has been nominated in various categories including 'Best Film' at the Oscars.



Post her revelation, fans quickly took to social media to question the Academy on why the star had not been sent an invite.



The 20-year-old actress seemed just as confused and even tried to obtain a ticket to attend the ceremony.



"Idk y’all I have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening I will root for 'West Side Story' from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago," Zegler said.



"I hope some last-minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. thanks for all the shock and outrage -- I’m disappointed, too. but that’s okay. so proud of our movie," she added.

On Sunday, after outrage poured on Twitter, Zegler took to Twitter to ask fans to 'respect the process".

"My goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, I really really do. We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london)…," Zegler began.

"…And awards shows alike," she continued. "let’s all just respect the process and i’ll get off my phone x R."



On Monday, a report on The Hollywood Reporter suggested that the Academy did extend an invite to Zegler and what more, she has been named as one of the presenters at the awards ceremony.