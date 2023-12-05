West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances with Salman Khan at 2023 Kolkata International Film Festival, watch

The Kolkata International Film Festival opened amid great fanfare as Bollywood actors and Bengali actors shared the stage with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly. The festival was inaugurated in the presence of Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sonkashi Sinha, Shatrughan Singha amd filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.



The Tiger 3 star and other actors were led to the stage by Mamata Banerjee for the formal inauguration of the festival. Salman alongside others lighted the lamp on stage to kickstart the festival.



The high point of the event though was Salman making the CM dance. The actor looked dapper in an all-black suit.



Mamata Banerjee surprised everyone as she was called by Salman Khan and others on stage and grooved to the tunes of this year's official festival film, which had been conceptualised by her. Arijit Singh has sung the song. Videos shared on social media showed Mamata grooving next to Salman, Mahesh Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi and Shatrughan Sinha. Sourav Ganguly was seen clapping by their side.

#Watch: #WestBengal CM #MamataBanerjee shaking a leg with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor & Sonakshi Sinha on stage at the Kolkata International Film Festival

At the event, the CM also sang Rabindranath Tagore's Banglar Mati, Banglar Jol.



While addressing the audience, Sourav Ganguly said, “Welcome to Kolkata, my favourite Mr Salman Khan. It's a coincidence that I have met him for the first time here in person. In all these years, this is the first time I have met him in person and I said that when I saw him down that it's unfortunate that we never met before.”



The Kolkata International Film Festival kickstarted on December 5 and is scheduled to continue till December 12.