We stand by him! Three IFFI jurors support Nadav Lapid's remaks on 'The Kashmir Files'

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid recently stirred havoc on social media with his controversial comments on Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Lapid faced a massive backlash over his remarks on the film that told the heart-wrenching stories of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in the 1990s and showed the genocide that took place back then.



"That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistically competitive section of such a prestigious film festival," he said at the closing ceremony of the event.



Days later, Lapid received support from other IFFI jury members. Three jury members who have raised their voices in support of the Israeli filmmaker are Oscar-nominated producer Jinko Gotoh, French filmmaker Pascale Chavance, and French documentary filmmaker Javier Angulo Barturen.



American producer Gotoh has shared the statement on his Twitter account, which is signed by the other two IFFI jury members.



The statement reads: "At the festival's closing ceremony, Nadav Lapid, the jury`s president, made a statement on behalf of the jury members stating: "We were all disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, 'The Kashmir Files,' that felt to us like a vulgar propaganda movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival."



"We stand by his statement," the jurors said in the statement.



Lapid's comments also garnered a reaction from the political world. In the same statement, they also pointed out that the jury just made an artistic statement on the merits of the film on the IFFI stage and did not intend to take any political stance on the film.