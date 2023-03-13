Watch trailer of Kanjoos Makhichoos starring Kunal Kemmu, Shweta Tripathi

Trailer of ZEE5 original Kanjoos Makhichoos dropped today. Written and directed by Vipul Mehta, the comedy drama stars Kunal Kemmu, Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajiv Gupta and the late Raju Srivastav in pivotal roles.

Kanjoos Makhichoos is touted as a comedy story of Jamnaprasad Pandey played by Kunal Khemu, who is infamous in the entire town of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh as a miser. His parents, Gangaprasad Pandey (Piyush Mishra) and Saraswati Pandey (Alka Amin), wife Madhuri (Shweta Tripathi) and son Krish, are fed up with Jamna’s penny-pinching habits. Right from allocating one bucket per person for bathing to using one agarbatti throughout the month, Jamnaprasad never spares a single rupee unnecessarily. However, little does the family know that Jamna has been saving up to fulfill his father’s long standing wish of going on a char-dhaam yatra.

Director Vipul Mehta said, “Kanjoos Makhichoos is a story of a middle-class, simple-minded Pandey family, belonging to Lucknow. The story has a very realistic approach with humane and relatable characters. The humour depicted in the film is also very natural. In this world of nuclear urban families, our film is focussing on the story of a joint, close-knitted family. The protagonist Jamnaprasad is a miser minded person and his miserly ways will steal the heart of the audience. Overall, my journey with Zee has been everlasting as my first show ’Koshish Ek Aasha’ aired on Zee and now my first Hindi debut film Kanjoos Makhichoos is also releasing on ZEE5”.

Meanwhile, actor Kunal Kemmu said, “Kanjoos Makhichoos is the kind of film that I would love to watch with my family because it is a complete mass entertainer. It has the perfect dose of drama, comedy, plot twists, a sweet message and a whole lot of entertainment. Also, I had a great time shooting with my co-actors and the entire crew because the energy on-set was great. I am sure that my fans and their families will enjoy this film”.