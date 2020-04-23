Watch: Stuntmen 'fight' each other in a viral video from the confinements of their homes

A group of professional stuntmen got together for a unique video that has gone viral in no time.

The students and instructors of the Campus Univers Cascades, a European training center that specializes in stunt techniques for film and television, released a video where the stuntmen can be seen “fighting” each other from the confinements of their respective homes- all thanks to some clever editing.



The stuntmen punch, kick, air-kick and head butt into the camera with the other person taking the tumble and falling over furniture.

They even use props- some quite hilarious including toilet paper roll, a banana, a laptop, a pillow, a shirt, a mop, a frying pan, and even a dog.

One guy even uses his daughter as a weapon by picking her up from a playset and swinging her into the camera almost like a baseball bat.



The video was shared widely on social media platforms and has got over 5 million views so far. It was first uploaded on Sunday.