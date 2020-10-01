Watch 'Scam 1992' trailer as it takes us through biggest scam of Indian stock market

‘Scam 1992’ trailer released today as it takes us through the life of Harshad Mehta who was widely known for having orchestrated the biggest scam in the history of the Indian Stock Market.

‘Scam 1992’ is a new web series. It is based on Debashis Basu & Sucheta Dalal’s book The Scam.

The trailer was revealed by Applause Entertainment ton their Twitter account. It was captioned, “Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story | Official Trailer | Streaming from 09-10-20. Set in 1980’s & 90’s Bombay, #Scam1992 follows the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his catastrophic downfall.”

Watch the trailer here: