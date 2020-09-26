Watch: Rihanna’s extravagant 'Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2' teaser is finally here!

Rihanna returned with the second edition of her fashion show. The singer shared the teaser of the upcoming star-studded show on her social accounts.



By sharing the teaser, she captioned the video, ''Who ready?!!? #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 10.02.20 #SAVAGENOTSORRY @SavageXFenty @PrimeVideo''.

Rihanna's show, which debuts on October. 2 on Amazon Prime will feature Demi Moore, Bella Hadid, Lizzo and, Rihanna herself, Travis Scott, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, will perform during the fall 2020 collection runway show.

The 35 seconds clip begins with Rihanna decked up in a long black robe with her name on the back. The clip also shows shots of the upcoming show, and behind the scenes and also give a brief appearance of Lizzo, who is seen wearing blue gloves.



The rest of the Instagram clip features quick snapshots of the upcoming show with a look both behind the scenes and of the sultry lingerie designs on various models.



The first Fenty show, which was filmed in New York City during last year's New York Fashion Week