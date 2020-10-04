Watch: Little Royals speak publicly first time in an adorable video with David Attenborough

Little royals quizzed legendary conversationist and filmmaker, Sir David Attenborough, with their silly animal and environment questions. The children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen speaking publicly for the first.



"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a short video clip of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis each asking Sir David Attenborough a question about the natural world," the palace said in a press release.



The adorable short clip shows Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis asking their questions one by one. The official account of Kensington Palace shared the clip and wrote, ''Sir David Attenborough, we've got some questions for you...''

Sir David Attenborough, we've got some questions for you...🌍🕷️🐒 pic.twitter.com/MTQ68WnOrt — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 3, 2020 ×

Started with the eldest, George, 7, ask says, "Hello David Attenborough, What animal do you think will become extinct next?" to which Attenborough replies, he hopes that it will never going to happen.



After big brother, little sister comes Charlotte, 5, who asks whether he like spiders like her or not, "Hello David Attenborough, I like spiders. Do you like spiders too?" to which TV icon replied, ''I love spiders, I'm so glad you like them!''.



In the last, the youngest one, Prince Louis ask, 'What animal do you like?' to which Sir David said, ''I think I like monkeys best because they're such fun''



Last weekend, Sir David visited the palace for the special screening of his upcoming Netflix documentary, 'David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet', which premieres on Sunday, Oct. 4. They together had a great time at their garden at Kensington Palace. David also gifted George a tooth of a giant shark.