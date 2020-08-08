Watch: Kanye West's funny dance video with daughter North

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian married life is returning to normal, and the couple is enjoying their time with his family. On Friday, the rapper took to Twitter to share a funny video of himself dancing with his daughter, North West.



"IT’S FRI-YE-YE!!!" Kanye captioned the video.

In the video Kanye is dancing to the viral 'Friday Dance' song in a golf cart, the 7-year-old also hops out of the car and dances alongside his father. Kim can be heard laughing in the back.

Kanye and Kim are currently spending some quality time together outside the US with their family, after all, twitter Although there were rumors about Kim, that she is 'torn' and is planning to divorce Kanye, while her representative told to a news agency that it is 'not true.'



This all started after, West presidential campaign rally, where he tearfully revealed he and Kim considered aborting North and then he posted a string of tweets about his wife and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.