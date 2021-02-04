Watch: John Travolta does his 'Grease' routine with daughter Ella for a Super Bowl ad

John Travolta relived his 'Grease'days recently as he danced with daughter Ella for a Super Bowl commercial. The Scotts Miracle-Gro commercial sees Travolta struggling with an iPhone while his daughter Ella watches along.



Seconds later the father-daughter then do a 'Grease' inspired dance routine that the actor had performed originally with Olvia Newton-John in the film back in 1978. The duo can be seen dancing to Surface's 'Sunday Best'.



"Super Bowl for me is a major yearly celebration," Travolta noted. "When Scotts Miracle-Gro asked me to do an ad for the Super Bowl with my daughter I was thrilled, especially since we were asked to dance together," said Travolta in a statement.



"We had a blast honouring the backyard along with all of these wonderful people, in our "Sunday Best" for Super Bowl Sunday," he continued.



His daughter Ella added, "Each year I always look forward to watching the Super Bowl and all of the great commercials."



"When Scotts Miracle-Gro offered my dad and I this opportunity, I was overjoyed to share this amazing experience — not to mention dance together! We are so excited to pay homage to the backyard along with all of these incredible people and are "feeling good" spending time outside on this Super Bowl Sunday," she concluded.



Apart from the father-daughter duo, the commercial also features Martha Stewart, Leslie Baker, Carl Weathers, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, and wellness expert Emma Lovewell.



Ella is Travolta and the late Kelly Preston's daughter. Preston died in July 2020 after battling breast cancer for two years. The couple who were married for 28 years shared three children together including Ella and son Benjamin, 10. Their eldest son Jett, died in 2009 when he was 16 years old.