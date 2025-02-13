Watch guide: This Valentine's enjoy these timeless Bollywood films: Veer Zaara, Jab We Met and more

6 /8

Veer-Zaara (2004)

If you’re in the mood for an epic love story that spans decades, Veer-Zaara is the one. Yash Chopra weaves a tale of love that knows no borders, with Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta playing star-crossed lovers separated by politics but bound by destiny. With its classic melodies (Tere Liye, Do Pal), this film is an ode to eternal love and sacrifice—perfect for a romantic evening