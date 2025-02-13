Watch guide: This Valentine's enjoy these timeless Bollywood films: Veer Zaara, Jab We Met and more

Jab We Met (2007)
A Valentine’s watchlist is incomplete without Jab We Met. Imtiaz Ali’s heartwarming film gave us the unforgettable chemistry between Kareena Kapoor’s feisty Geet and Shahid Kapoor’s reserved Aditya. From the euphoric energy of Mauja Hi Mauja to the soulful romance of Tum Se Hi, this film is all about rediscovering love when you least expect it.
Devdas (2002)
For those who prefer a love story with grand emotions and visual splendor, Devdas is the perfect pick. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s adaptation of the tragic classic is a feast for the senses, with stunning performances from Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit. Songs like Maar Dala and Hamesha Tumko Chaha add to the film’s emotional intensity, making it a passionate yet heartbreaking Valentine’s watch.
Saathiya (2002)
Valentine’s Day isn’t just about grand gestures—it’s also about love in the everyday moments, and Saathiya captures that beautifully. Starring Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi, this film explores what happens after the “happily ever after,” showing the highs and lows of marriage. With A.R. Rahman’s timeless music (Saathiya, Chupke Se), it’s a heartfelt celebration of love in its purest form.
Hum Tum (2004)
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001)
A cult classic for millennials, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is the perfect Valentine’s nostalgia trip. Starring R. Madhavan and Dia Mirza, the film captures the innocence of young love with a dreamy soundtrack (Zara Zara, Sach Keh Raha Hai). Whether you’re watching it for romance or just reliving the magic of early 2000s Bollywood, this one never gets old.
Veer-Zaara (2004)
If you’re in the mood for an epic love story that spans decades, Veer-Zaara is the one. Yash Chopra weaves a tale of love that knows no borders, with Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta playing star-crossed lovers separated by politics but bound by destiny. With its classic melodies (Tere Liye, Do Pal), this film is an ode to eternal love and sacrifice—perfect for a romantic evening
1942: A Love Story (1994)
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1942: A Love Story is not just a film—it’s an experience. Set against India’s freedom struggle, the film tells the story of Naren (Anil Kapoor) and Rajjo (Manisha Koirala), whose love blossoms amidst political turmoil. With breathtaking cinematography, soulful performances, and R.D. Burman’s unforgettable music (Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh, Kuch Na Kaho), this film remains one of Bollywood’s most poetic love stories—an evergreen pick for Valentine’s Day.
Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
Few Bollywood films balance romance, humor, and heartbreak as effortlessly as Kal Ho Naa Ho. With Shah Rukh Khan’s unforgettable performance as Aman, Preity Zinta’s journey as Naina, and Saif Ali Khan’s lovable charm as Rohit, the film offers a rollercoaster of emotions. Whether it’s the heartwarming Maahi Ve or the tear-jerking Kal Ho Naa Ho title track, this film will have you smiling through the tears—making it a Valentine’s favorite.