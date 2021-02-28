Watch: George Clooney finds a unique way to enjoy BTS’ 'Dynamite'

Is George Clooney the new member of the BTS Army? Well, his recent act did amuse the stans.



On Friday night, as part of a virtual celebration for W’s annual Best Performances Issue, one of the magazine’s cover stars, George Clooney, performed a lyrical improv reading of BTS’ first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit 'Dynamite.'

“Hello, I’m Brad Pitt,” Clooney says with a straight face in the introduction. “And I’m going to read ‘Dynamite’ by BTS.”

He mostly gives the song a pretty straightforward reading in the Lynn Hirschberg-directed video, save for a few asides, like when he reads the lyric “Jump up to the top, LeBron” and adds: “And we know who that is.”



But the best part of the black-and-white video is when he turns the page and says “Oh, Jesus” as he encounters the “Dy-na-na-na-na-na-mite” portion of the song.

Clooney’s W cover story celebrates his performance in 'The Midnight Sky'.