Watch: Charlie Puth pays an emotional tribute to Matthew Perry at his concert

Matthew Perry's sudden death on Saturday has left the world mourning. Best known for playing Chandler in Friends, Perry's death left fans across the world heartbroken. As tributes continue to pour in for the actor, singer-songwriter Charlie Puth recently paid an emotional tribute to the star during his concert in Melbourne, Australia. Several fans took to social media to share clips as Charlie sang the Friends theme song as well as the "See You Again" track. "See You Again" is by rapper Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie.

Charlie Puth dedicates songs to Matthew Perry



During the concert, Charlie paid a heart-warming tribute by playing a piano version of the show's theme song 'I'll be there for You' on Sunday. Before singing, he said, "I want to dedicate this song to another song, and if it makes you think of a person, that's who it's dedicated to. Does this mean anything to you?" Video clips show Puth playing the iconic Friends theme song and the audience singing along.

Charlie Puth honors late Matthew Perry during his Melbourne performance.

Sharing the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan wrote, "Charlie Puth mixed the theme song of Friends with See You Again as a tribute to Matthew. This is beyond beautiful." A comment read, "You are the sweetest Charlie. RIP Matthew Perry." "My heart is so full and broken all at once," said an X user.



Matthew Perry was found dead on Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. A day later, his family released a statement which read as, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."