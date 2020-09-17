Watch BTS give a rocking performance on 'America's Got Talent'

America’s Got Talent aired its semi final results on Wednesday night and Korean pop band BTS grabbed eyeballs with a groovy performance of their latest English-language hit, ‘Dynamite’.

Wooing their fans, the band surprised everyone dressed in 70s inspired clothing, busting a move amid a vintage movie theater, gas station, restaurant and more.

Earlier this month, ‘Dynamite’ stayed on Billboard Hot 100 for two straight weeks making the group's first number 1 and the first leader on the list ever for an all-South Korean act.

Watch the ‘Dynamite’ performance below: