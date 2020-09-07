Was Akshay Kumar's 'FAU: G' conceptualised by Sushant Singh Rajput? Here's the truth

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar launched a new interactive video game 'FAU: G' a few days back. There have been rumours that the game was actually conceptualised by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput months before his death.

Now, the team behind the game has issued a clarification, refuting Rajput's involvement with the project.



Co-founder of Indian game developing company nCore Games, Vishal Gondal, took to Twitter on Monday and said the rumours were false and baseless. He clarified that only Akshay Kumar, who is the face of 'FAU: G', has been a mentor to the company.



A statement issued by the company read as, "This statement is being issued to address certain ongoing conversations/rumours on social media that FAU: G was conceptualized by late actor Shri Sushant Singh Rajput, which is completely false and baseless.



nCore was founded in 2019 by an Indian entrepreneur Mr Vishal Gondal and Mr Dayanadhi MG & others who have been in the gaming industry for over 20 years. It involves a team of over 25 programmers, artists, testers, designers who have worked on top gaming titles in the past and are currently developing the FAU: G game.

Vishal Gondal started his 1st gaming company Indiagames in 1998 which was sold 100% to Walt Disney in 2012 and he is also called the father of the Indian gaming industry.



On the plagiarism row, he adds, “Further, there are stories doing the rounds that the poster of our action game, FAU-G, is plagiarised. We would like to further clarify that we have officially bought the license to use the image from Shutter Stock. Additionally, this is just a teaser poster and we would be releasing the official game Title Screen and in-game art soon.



To protect our interests, nCore and our founders will be initiating all the necessary actions as may be legally advised against all such persons including any foreign nationals who may be percolating such baseless and fake news for the reasons best known to them.#JaiHind”



An Indian alternative of popular PUBG Mobile, 'FAU: G' is short for Fearless and United-Guards, and makers have said the game will donate 20 percent of its revenue to the government's fund-raising initiative Bharat Ke Veer, a trust started by Akshay Kumar.