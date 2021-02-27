Warner Bros' new Superman movie to be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Acclaimed essayist and novelist Ta-Nehisi Coates, the man behind various comic books in the Marvel series, is all set to take his talents into the DC Universe.



The novelist has been hired to write the script for the feature reboot of Superman, which will be produced by J.J. Abrams.

Coates has already written several comic books in the Captain America and Black Panther series and received "special thanks" credits in three Marvel films: Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.



According to Variety, the new Superman film, which is still in its very early development stages, will also be produced by Hannah Minghella. Presently no director is attached to the project and the search for an actor to portray Kal-El / Superman on the big screen has not yet started.



The Superman project appears likely to become his first film writing credit. J.J. Abrams' production company, Bad Robot, is also reportedly attached to the project." To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor," Coates told Shadow and Act in a statement. "I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero." Coates' talent agency didn't respond to a request for comment.

Coates is also known for nonfiction works such as Between the World and Me, as well as a deep-dive into the history of demands for reparations for formerly enslaved people in the US, and the need to revisit the idea in the present.

"Ta-Nehisi Coates'sBetween the World and Me' opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world," Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich said. "We're confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel."

'Between the World and Me' was adapted into an HBO film which debuted last November, while 'The Water Dancer' is getting a big-screen adaptation from a producing team that includes Oprah Winfrey and Brad Pitt.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, though this is the first DC feature known to be in development under Abrams` expansive WarnerMedia deal, he has several DC series in the works for streaming service HBO Max, including Justice League Dark and Constantine.

