Warner Bros. moves up release of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ to March

Warner Bros. has moved up 'Godzilla vs. Kong' two months to March 26. The big film featuring the two monsters was scheduled to release in May.

'Godzilla vs. Kong' will be in theatres and on HBO Max, as part of Warner Bros.’ unprecedented deal, announced in December, to send its entire 2021 slate to the streaming service.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warners was nearing financial terms with Legendary, its partner on the movie, with respect to the release of the $200 million-plus tentpole to allow it to be part of the HBO Max deal.



Legendary financed 75 percent of the film, but Warners controls its release, and had previously blocked a $225 million streaming offer from Netflix, sources told THR at the time.

Godzilla vs. Kong follows Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019). The film is from director Adam Wingard and stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Kyle Chandler.