‘WandaVision’ spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ makes two new cast additions

It’s happening! The much-awaited ‘WandaVision’ spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ has cast Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia.

With these two additions, the final cast list for the spinoff are as follows: Katherine Hahn, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, and Emma Caulfield Ford. The series will see Hahn reprise the role of Agatha Harkness.

Marvel Studios’ latest project has kept the plot details under wrap to avoid any script leak. Also, character descriptions have been kept a secret. ‘Coven of Chaos’ was in the works in October 2021, with Disney officially confirming the news in November of that year.

As for the two new cast additions, Ali Ahn is someone we heard last in the FXX animated comedy ‘Little Demon’ in which she lent her voice. She has also appeared on shows like ‘Raising Dion’ and ‘Orange Is the New Black’ at Netflix. Meanwhile, Maria Dizzia appeared in the film ‘The Good Nurse’ and has also been in shows like ‘Orange Is the New Black’, ‘13 Reasons Why’ among others.