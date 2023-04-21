Wamiqa Gabbi took inspiration from these actresses for her jazz song in Jubilee

Wamiqa Gabbi has been earning praises from all quarters for playing Niloufer Qureshi in the recently released web series Jubilee. A period drama which is set in the 1940s and 1950s, Jubilee is based on the golden days of the Hindi film industry and has been helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Wamiqa plays the role of a yesteryear actress and the series narrates her journey from being an aspiring actress to an established one.

The song Babuji Bhole Bhale has been quite popular on social media ever since it was released by the makers. To get the song sequences right, she took some inspiration from icons like Rekha and Priyanka Chopra Jonas who have also performed iconic jazz numbers in Bollywood.

Wamiqa says, “Playing a character from a period drama is extremely tricky because we tend to caricature people as we have seen in the movies. However, the dance sequences are different, since they used to have very subtle movements and heavy eye and facial expressions. To get those right, I have followed actresses like Rekhaji, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and watched songs by legendary actresses over and over again to prepare for the peppy jazzy number Babuji Bhole Bhale.”