Wamiqa Gabbi, Ishaan Khatter train in contemporary dance for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Fursat
Story highlights
Fursat is a 30-minute-long film and has been shot on an Iphone.
Vishal Bhardwaj's short film Fursat features Wamiqa Gabbi and Ishaan Khatter. The actor duo trained in contemporary dance form for the film as it has an extensive use of dance to tell the story.
On the project, Wamiqa said, “Dance is a form of language that Vishal Sir used in this movie. We have mostly used contemporary dance steps and the brief I got was, irrespective of where you stand or what your position is, everyone should look like each other's mirror image. Which meant our timings had to be bang on. Even though I am a trained Kathak dancer, I trained in contemporary dance for over two weeks and used all my free time in between my shoots for practice. I am just glad all the hard work just paid off. I was shooting for another project and I would fly in to Mumbai on my day offs to come to Mumbai and rehearse with my teacher”.
Fursat is a 30-minute-long film and has been shot on an Iphone. It was released on YouTube recently. The short film, which has been hailed for its cinematography and choreography, was praised by Apple CEO Tim Cook. The short film tells the story of a man named Nishant who can get a glimpse into the future with the help of an ancient relic called Doordarshak.
The actress will next be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's Khufiya along with Tabu and Ali Fazal. She was last in an anthology series Modern Love: Mumbai on Amazon Prime Video which is an adaptation of hit American series with the same name, Modern Love. She was also a part of Mumbai Dragon.