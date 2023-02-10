Wamiqa Gabbi, Ishaan Khatter train in contemporary dance for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Fursat

On the project, Wamiqa said, “Dance is a form of language that Vishal Sir used in this movie. We have mostly used contemporary dance steps and the brief I got was, irrespective of where you stand or what your position is, everyone should look like each other's mirror image. Which meant our timings had to be bang on. Even though I am a trained Kathak dancer, I trained in contemporary dance for over two weeks and used all my free time in between my shoots for practice. I am just glad all the hard work just paid off. I was shooting for another project and I would fly in to Mumbai on my day offs to come to Mumbai and rehearse with my teacher”.