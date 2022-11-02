Wait, what? People have been pronouncing Adele's name wrong all along 

We all have been pronouncing singer Adele's name wrong all along. The Grammy-winning singer recently set the record straight on the actual pronunciation of her name during a recent Q&A session to celebrate her new music video 'I Drink Wine'.

While answering questions, the 34-year-old praised one particular fan for properly pronouncing her name."Love that," Adele raved. "She said my name perfectly!"



All these years everyone has been calling her ah-dell when it is actually uh-dale, with a slight emphasis on the second syllable.



Adele said her own name for emphasis before answering more questions to celebrate the release of her 'I Drink Wine' music video.



Born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins in London, the songstress achieved worldwide recognition after releasing her debut album, '19,' in 2008. Adele does not like to use her surname.



"I could have never used my surname," she previously told YouTuber NikkieTutorials of how she landed on her mononym stage name. "Adele Adkins does not have the same ring as Adele."She explained that her last name sounded "drab," though "Adele still feels like my name" even after finding success. She added, "My mum still calls me it. My friends call me it."