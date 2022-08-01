Vjay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday leave 'Liger' event midway. Here's why

Weeks before the release of 'Liger', the hype around the film is high. The film marks Telugu film star Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut opposite Ananya Panday and the makers are going all out in a bit to create buzz around the film.



Vijay draws a lot of crowds wherever he goes and recently the actor and Ananya Panday had to leave an event midway owing to a huge turnout which reportedly got 'uncontrollable'.

On Sunday, team Liger arrived at a mall in Navi Mumbai which was packed with fans who had come to catch a glimpse of the actor.



When Vijay along with Ananya took to the stage, the excitement among the fans could be noticed. The young heartthrob experienced the craze he inspires, especially amongst his female fans, which were holding posters and sketches of the `Arjun Reddy` actor and the crowd started chanting 'We love you' at the event.



Meanwhile, Vijay tried his best to control the excitement of the fans and was seen saying "Hum idhar hi hain..thoda araam se.. I am here only" to the crowd but the situation went out of hand.



Keeping in mind the safety of the cast and the crowd, the team had to leave the premises midway.



The makers of Liger and Vijay, after the incident shared concerning messages for the fans who attended the event on their social media handles.



Directed by Puri Jagannadh `Liger` is a sports action film which is slated to release on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19, and the makers are currently promoting their film with full swing.



Dharma Productions recently unveiled the trailer and two songs from the film which gathered positive feedback from the audience.