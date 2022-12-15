Vivek Oberoi says he was depressed and wanted to 'end things'

In recent years, many celebrities have come out with their mental health struggles and the tough things they are going through behind their glamorous lives. Joining the long list of stars, Vivek Oberoi is the latest actor who has come forward and talked about the dark phase of his life.



During his interview with Bollywood Bubble, Vivek talked about how his wife Priyanka Alva helped him get out of that phase.



"This place can be cruel and brutal, trying to crush you." Vivek said, before adding, "The little prayers they make for me every now and then, that’s what kept it together for me. I just lost it otherwise. I am just constantly so upset with the negativity around me, and maybe that was the agenda. The agenda is sometimes to break you mentally. But I think Priyanka had a big role in creating a haven for me now.''



Talking further, Vivek said how he connected with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and what he had to go through in his life. The 'Kai Po Che' actor died in 2020 by suicide.



"Which is why I related to unfortunately what happened with Sushant or what happens with other people. I felt that darkness and pain. This place can be pretty cruel. They can be brutal with trying to crush you and when lies are spoken so many times, so loudly and so many, they become the truth.''



"They force you to start believing that’s the truth about you, but in hindsight, with a lot of calmness, strength, and inner happiness, you realise that your truth is your truth, and no one can take that away from you but you," he shared further.