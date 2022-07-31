Vikrant Rona box office: Kiccha Sudeepa's film rakes in good numbers

This year belongs to the pan-India movies for sure! South movies pan India outings have shattered the box office records - whether it's their action sequences, VFX or outstanding work by the cast, and altogether the films impressed the audience. Now, just adding another name to the list is Kiccha Sudeepa's 'Vikrant Rona'.



The film has been raking in big moolah ever since the day first of its release and in just two days, the film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, as per box office Karnataka.



On the first day, the film earned Rs 33-35 crore and 53-60 crore on the second, hence taking the total collection to 53 - 60 crore. As per the reports, the film will cross Rs 80 crore in the first weekend of its release.



Kiccha Sudeepa's film opened up with great reviews from the critics, praising his performance and VFX's work in the film.



The film has also affected Bollywood's two big films Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' and Arjun Kapoor's 'EK Villain returns'.



The Pan-India film also stars Meetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez Nirav Bhandari among others. The action thriller was written and directed by Anup Bhandari.