New Delhi, India

Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report continues to resonate deeply with audiences across the nation, striking a chord with its compelling storytelling. By shedding light on a pivotal and sensitive chapter of India’s history, the film has left a lasting impact on viewers. Along with widespread appreciation from audiences and critics, the film has garnered strong support from the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have praised the film for its bold portrayal of truth.

Following its declaration as tax-free in states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, the film has now also been made tax-free in Odisha. Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, announced this decision, further highlighting the film’s growing influence.

Taking to his social media, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote, "People's government has decided to make the film 'Sabarmati Report' based on a true incident tax-free in Odisha. The film shows how Karsevak was burnt alive in the Godhra fire incident to fulfill their vested interests and create unrest. This film will bring to the people such a hair-raising, heart-wrenching truth of the past and make the general public more aware.

Additionally, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has expressed interest in making the film tax-free in his state. Meanwhile, former Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has also applauded the film’s powerful narrative. The ever-expanding impact of The Sabarmati Report is a testament to its significance and resonance across India.

The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.