Vikramaditya Motwane, Ananya Panday come together for a cyber-thriller

After winning praise for critically-acclaimed movies like Udaan, Lootera, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and AK vs. AK, filmamker Vikramaditya Motwane is back in the director’s seat for his next. The untitled film will be a gripping, edge-of-the-seat thriller starring Ananya Panday.

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's company Saffron, the untitled film is a cyber thriller in which the young popular actress takes on a part she has never played before.

On the film, Vikramaditya Motwane said, “This is a thriller with modern-day appeal and very relevant to our times. It’s going to be really interesting to see Ananya Panday in this role since it’s something she hasn’t attempted before.”

Ananya Panday after landing the role said, “When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career.”