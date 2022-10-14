'Vikram Vedha' box office: Hrithik and Saif starrer film fails to rake in big numbers

Fans had a lot of expectations from Hrithik Roshan's film 'Vikram Vedha', and the film did impress the film critics and audience with its intriguing story and all the action and thrills. However, when it comes to the box office numbers, the film may not be able to shatter the box office records, as it was anticipated.

After two weeks of its run, the film by the famous director duo Pushkar and Gayatri has surpassed Rs 70 crore at the box office this week. The film raked in decent numbers in the second week of its release.



Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers, ''#VikramVedha [Week 2] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.94 cr, Sun 3.96 cr, Mon 1.47 cr, Tue 1.29 cr, Wed 1.03 cr, Thu 1.08 cr. Total: ₹ 73.87 cr. #India biz.#VikramVedha biz at a glance...⭐ Week 1: ₹ 58.56 cr⭐ Week 2: ₹ 15.31 cr#India biz.''

The movie which opened up with good reviews from the audience and critics alike was released alongside Mani Ratnam’s

'Ponniyin Selvan 1', and faced tough competition from the period drama.

Directed by husband and wife duo Pushkar and Gayathri, the film revolves around Vikram, the cop, and Vedha, a ruthless gangster. The film is action-packed and visually attractive, with gun fights, car-chasing, killing, and a lot more.



The movie is a remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's superhit Tamil film of the same name.