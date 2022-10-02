Vijay Sethupathi to star in silent film 'Gandhi Talks'

Zee Studios on Sunday announced a silent film, titled 'Gandhi Talks' with actor Vijay Sethupathi.

An AR Rahman musical, the dark comedy will be directed by Kishore P 'Belekar' and also feature actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swami, a press release by Zee Studios stated.

Rahman will provide the background score and music for the film, which will be produced by Zee Studios.

Director Kishore P Belekar, says, ''Silent film is not a gimmick. It is a form of storytelling. Conveying emotions by switching off the device of dialogue is not only scary but also interesting and challenging.'

Shariq Patel, CBO of Zee Studios, said the film has a unique, relatable, and incredibly funny, and entertaining story.

'Gandhi Talks', co-produced by Kyoorious Digital Pvt. Ltd. and Movie Mill Entertainment, will be released worldwide in 2023.