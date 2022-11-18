Vignesh pens sweet birthday wish for Nayanthara: Life feels beautiful, satisfying and thankful!

Nayanthara has turned a year older today, and on this birthday she has a lot to celebrate. The superstar has gotten married to her longtime partner Vignesh Sivan, and in just a few months, the couple has also become happy parents to twin baby boys.



Making Nayanthara's 38th birthday extra special, Vignesh shared a heartfelt note for his lady love. Sharing a bunch of dreamy photos with her Nayan, the filmmaker wrote, "This is my 9th birthday with you, Nayan. 🥰Every birthdawithit you has been specil memorable,land & different! But this one is the most special of them all, as we have started a life together as husband and wife! as a father and mother of two beautifully blessed children!''

Further adding, "I’ve always known you and seen you as a powerful person!" The strength you have to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do I’ve seen a different person all these years! and have always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything. But today! When I look at you as a mother! This is by far your happiest and most complete form!''



The filmmaker concluded his message by writing, "I wish to have all our birthdays as happy as this!" with our little babies... we're all growing up together! All of us learning to fight while also having fun fighting, creating a wonderful life for ourselves with God's blessings and the universe's witness!"Love to you now and forever, Pondaaaati, Thangamey''



The south Indian actress-director couple tied the knot in June this year and welcomed twin baby boys via surrogacy in October.

Sharing the happy news on his social media handles, Vignesh wrote, "Nayan and I have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys."

Further in the caption, Vignesh also revealed the names of the two baby boys, i.e., "Uyir" and "Ulagam."