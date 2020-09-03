Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz' to get a sequel

Vidyut Jamwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi starrer 'Khuda Haafiz' received good responses when it released in August on an OTT platform. Now, post the success of the film, the makers have announced a sequel to the film.



Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the update and also shared that the film will star Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles.



"IT`S OFFICIAL... Team #KhudaHaafiz - producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, director Faruk Kabir and lead actors #VidyutJammwal and #ShivaleekaOberoi - join hands for #KhudaHaafizChapterII," he tweeted.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Team #KhudaHaafiz - producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, director Faruk Kabir and lead actors #VidyutJammwal and #ShivaleekaOberoi - join hands for #KhudaHaafizChapterII... Will go on floors in the first quarter of 2021. pic.twitter.com/bo8HyMAgxQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2020 ×

The action thriller has been lauded by fans, critics, and several Bollywood celebrities including Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.



Written and directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, the movie features Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles.



'Khuda Haafiz' also features Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Pandit in supporting roles. The movie was released on August 14 on Hotstar VIP.