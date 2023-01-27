Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna dies at 87

Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna is no more. The 87-year-old actress died of age-related issues, according to her family.

Famous for her iconic role of Satyabhama in mythological films, Jamuna started acting in stage plays at a young age before she made the switch to cinema. She starred in more than 200 films and played the female lead to legendary actor N T Rama Rao and other leading stars of the time.

Jamuna was also a popular actress across othe South Indian languages. While most of her films were in Telugu, she also worked in a few Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. She won the Filmfare award for Hindi film Milan. Some of her iconic films include Missamma, Gundamma Katha and Sri Krishna Tulabharam.