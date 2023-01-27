Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna dies at 87
Having acted in more than 200 movies, Jamuna was most famous for her iconic role of Satyabhama in mythological films.
Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna is no more. The 87-year-old actress died of age-related issues, according to her family.
Famous for her iconic role of Satyabhama in mythological films, Jamuna started acting in stage plays at a young age before she made the switch to cinema. She starred in more than 200 films and played the female lead to legendary actor N T Rama Rao and other leading stars of the time.
Jamuna was also a popular actress across othe South Indian languages. While most of her films were in Telugu, she also worked in a few Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. She won the Filmfare award for Hindi film Milan. Some of her iconic films include Missamma, Gundamma Katha and Sri Krishna Tulabharam.
Apart from acting, Jamuna also joined politics. She was elected to Lok Sabha from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh on behalf of the Congress in 1989.