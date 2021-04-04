Veteran Bollywood actress Shashikala passes away at the age of 88

Veteran actor Shashikala passed away on April 4, Sunday at the age of 88. The actor took her last breath at her residence in Colaba, Mumbai.



The news of her passing away was shared by a writer Kiran Kotrial on Facebook. By sharing two throwback pictures of the late actress, he wrote, “Rest in peace Shashikala.’ More details about her death are yet to be known.



Talking about her background, she was born in August 1932 in a Maharashtrian family belonging to Solapur.



The actor has worked in more than a hundred Bollywood films as well as television shows including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Ayi Milan Ke Bela, Khubsoorat, Anupama, Badshah, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham etc. Her family is yet to issue an official statement in this regard.



For her contribution to cinema, she was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in the year 2007. She was also a recipient of the Filmfare awards and was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at the V. Shantaram Awards in 2009.