Veteran Bengali actress Swatilekha Sengupta dies battling kidney ailment

Doyen of Bengali theatre and veteran actress Swatilekha Sengupta died on Wednesday in Kolkata after a long battle with kidney ailments.



The veteran actress who appeared in Satyajit Ray's 'Ghare Baire' was a well-known theatre artist in Bengal.



She was 71 and survived by husband Rudraprasad Sengupta and daughter Sohini.



According to her family, Sengupta was undergoing treatment at the private hospital for the last 24 days after being admitted there with renal problems. She died around 3 pm her daughter informed the media.



She was a recipient of the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and was one of speraheads of well-known theatre group Nandikar along with her husband, the legendary Rudraprasad Sengupta and her daughter Sohini.



She was cast by Satyajit Ray for the portrayal of the character Bimala in 'Ghare Baire', which was based on Rabindranath Tagore's eponymous novel.



In the recent years, she played Arati in Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's blockbuster 'Bela Seshe'. In both films, she was cast opposite Soumitra Chatterjee.