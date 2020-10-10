Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee shifted to Intensive care as health deteriorates

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health has deteriorated. The 85-year-old was shifted to the intensive care unit and now has been kept under oxygen support at a Kolkata hospital where he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.



The actor was shifted to Intensive case after the actor experienced restlessness. Chatterjee was tested positive for the deadly virus on October 6. He has been admitted to Kolkata's Belle Vue hospital. Earlier, his condition was reported to be stable with mild fever with no other symptoms.



The Dada Saheb Phalke winner had resumed working a few days ago and was working in a film titled 'Abhijan' directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The film has Soumitra playing himself. His last big on-screen outing was 2019's 'Sanjhbati'.



Soumitra is one of the most celebrated Bengali actors and os best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray with whom he worked in fourteen films.

Soumitra made his film debut with 'The World of Apu' in 1959. He also featured as Feluda/Pradosh Chandra Mitter, the famous private investigator from Calcutta.