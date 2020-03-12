Veteran Bengali actor Santu Mukhopadhyay passes away

Renowned Bengali film and television actor Santu Mukhopadhyay is no more. The actor breathed his last at his Kolkata residence on Wednesday. He had been suffering from cancer for a long time.



Father to actress Swastika Mukherjee, Mukhopadhyay made his film debut at the age of 24 in a film called 'Raja' directed by Tapan Sinha. Soon after he got acclaim for his acting in Sansar Simante directed by Tarun Majumdar.

His other famous films include 'Ganadebata', 'Harmonium', 'Bhalobasa Bhalobasa', 'Pratima', 'Prafulla', 'Shesh Rakkha', 'Dadamoni', 'Kalankini kankaboti', 'Hemanter Pakhi', 'Tagari'. He was also popular on the small screen where he worked in hit serials like 'Ishti Kutum', 'Jol Nupur', 'Kusum Dola' and 'Andarmahal'.

The actor was also a trained dancer and singer and had lent his voice in a few Bengali films.

He is survived by his two daughters.