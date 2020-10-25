Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee is not responding to the treatment

The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is deteriorating day by day. The actor, who is admitted in a private hospital is not responding to the treatment.



By giving an update about Chatterjee's health, doctor Arindam Kar said, ''Soumitra's consciousness is little down compared to what it was 72 hours ago. Not very sure which way it is heading to. We have received reports of tests and we can deduce that the Covid encephalopathy is progressing,".

He added, "Despite the use of steroids and other prolonged efforts, he is not responding to treatment." The actor organs are responding well, but his platelet count has dropped.



''Though his lungs and blood pressure are still working well, there are points to be worried of. His platelet count has come down. We are trying to find out the reason for that. We will take some tough calls tomorrow." the doctor said.



Chatterjee was admitted on October 6, 2020, in a private clinic in South Kolkata. The 85-year-old was shifted to the intensive care unit and was kept under oxygen support at a hospital where he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.